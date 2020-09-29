Audio Proves Jerry Jones Did Not Throw Dak Prescott Under the Bus
By Liam McKeone | Sep 29 2020
Jerry Jones' weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan is the only real media availability he does with the current COVID-19 restrictions preventing him from engaging in his usual dance with Cowboys reporters after games and during the week. That does not mean we won't get a hot quote or two out of it, which is precisely what happened today. Kind of.
This tweet from Star-Telegram beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. made the rounds this morning, two days after the Cowboys lost a tight game to the Seattle Seahawks. Dak Prescott threw an interception at the very end of the game as Dallas was desperately trying to score a game-tying touchdown. From this supposed soundbite, it seems like Jones is throwing his franchise quarterback under the bus, no?
Not quite. Here's the exact transcription of Jones' comments on that final play and how it relates to Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes.
This isn't really Jones criticizing Prescott. It's a meandering answer about the difference between Dallas and Kansas City, the most prominent of which is at quarterback. Given the level Mahomes is playing at, I don't really think even Prescott would be offended if Jones said outright that Mahomes can make plays that Prescott cannot. But he didn't!
Much ado about nothing, as is often the case with radio interview excerpts. Jones said a lot without really saying anything. That in itself is somewhat unusual, given Jones' affinity for stirring controversy through media comments, but really the only thing of note here. No drama in Dallas yet, folks.