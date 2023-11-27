Here’s the Moment Auburn Fans’ Hearts Shattered During the Iron Bowl
Auburn lost to Alabama 27-24 on Saturday in absolutely devastating fashion. And their fans had their hearts shattered with only seconds left in the game. One Aubrun fan filmed herself as the play that turned the game towards Alabama played out and you can actually see the moment when her heart breaks in half.
The play came with 32 seconds left as Alabama faced fourth-and-goal from Auburn's 31-yard line trailing 24-20. The Crimson Tide were pushed back following an 18-yard loss on second down and an illegal forward pass penalty on third down. No one in the stadium thought Alabama could convert the play but, well, we all know what happening. Jalen Milroe hit Isaiah Bond in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.
Here's that Auburn fan watching it develop:
I mean, that's an incredible piece of footage. Auburn fans watching their team blow the Iron Bowl in real time. Just an incredible college football moment.
Auburn got the ball back with 26 seconds left. Quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked on first down then was intercepted by Terrion Arnold on the final play.