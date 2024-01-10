Auburn Fan Screaming at Ref Got Big Laughs
By Kyle Koster
Bruce Pearl has another good Auburn team. The Tigers knocked off visiting Texas A&M last night to move to 13-2 on the year. They were spurred on by an enthusiastic crowd of all ages and levels of rage. Take these fine gentlemen, for instance. They had two very different reactions to a 50-50 call in the first half. One dude was turned up to 11 and in a blinding rage while the other couldn't have been more tickled by the entire situation.
It must be amazing to have the energy to get that fired up about a whistle while your team holds an eight-point lead and there are more than 23 minutes of game to play. It sort of looked like something out of the Fran McCaffrey playbook. And from someone who looks like they would give a nice speech at a company picnic or the guy everyone wants to play with at the work golf scramble.
No wonder his neighbor there was cracking up. Legitimately funny stuff. You can almost hear him shouting "I drive a Dodge Stratus." Of course, had he not been held back by the lightest of holding back, it could have gotten ugly.