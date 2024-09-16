Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Philadelphia Eagles will round out the Week 3 NFL schedule when they host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 pm ET on Monday Night Football.
The Eagles are hungry for another win after barely beating out the Green Bay Packers in Brazil during their Week 1 matchup. With AJ Brown out with an injury, DeVonta Smith will look to play a big role in the offense alongside running back Saquon Barkley, with A.J. Brown being listed out tonight.
The Falcons are coming off a tough Week 1 loss against the Pittsburg Steelers in which they struggled to generate any offense. Hopefully, newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will adjust to the system this week, and make a bigger impact when they take the field on Monday night.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Monday, September 16th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons
O/U: 45.5
