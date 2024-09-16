The Big Lead

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the NFL action this week between the Falcons and Eagles on Monday Night Football.

By Maceo Gifford

MNF Falcons vs Eagles
MNF Falcons vs Eagles / Coley Cleary
The Philadelphia Eagles will round out the Week 3 NFL schedule when they host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 pm ET on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles are hungry for another win after barely beating out the Green Bay Packers in Brazil during their Week 1 matchup. With AJ Brown out with an injury, DeVonta Smith will look to play a big role in the offense alongside running back Saquon Barkley, with A.J. Brown being listed out tonight.

The Falcons are coming off a tough Week 1 loss against the Pittsburg Steelers in which they struggled to generate any offense. Hopefully, newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will adjust to the system this week, and make a bigger impact when they take the field on Monday night.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Date: Monday, September 16th
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

O/U: 45.5

