VIDEO: Astros Fan Bombarded With Beer and Popcorn While Leaving Yankee Stadium By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019

Playoff baseball is some high-intensity viewing. Each pitch matters more than the last and fan emotions are through the roof.

Occasionally, that emotion manifests itself in negative ways. As such, this Astros fan was bombarded with beer and popcorn as he was leaving Yankee Stadium on Friday night following the Yankees' 4-1 win over the Astros to keep their season alive.

This Astros fan had to be escorted from his seat after getting beer and popcorn thrown in his face



(via mhjay_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Zj438VT6pP — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 19, 2019

Based on the video, not a great look for the fans in the Bronx, that's for sure. The Astros fan in question probably could have been smarter about his exit and not thrown up 3-1 hand signs throughout, but nobody deserves to get harassed like this.

This is, after all, just a game.