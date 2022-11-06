Astros Fan Drops F-Bomb on Fox 26 Houston After World Series Win
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies last night by the score of 3-2 to secure its second championship in franchise history. It was also an exorcism of sorts for the fanbase as the first title since the cheating scandal that rocked baseball and tainted the 2017 Astros team forever.
After the last few years of playoff failures, Astros fans were exuberant last night. Fox 26 Houston sent a reporter out into the night and interviewed fans in various states of ecstacy, which led to an all-too-predictable f-bomb on live television.
Yeah, she saw that coming as soon as she asked the question. Oh well. It happens. And no better way to capture the pure emotion of the moment, right?