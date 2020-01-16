Trevor Bauer Has Heard Astros Were Using Buzzers Underneath Jerseys During Cheating Scandal
By Liam McKeone | Jan 16 2020
The fallout from The Athletic's report that the Houston Astros used cameras to steal signs and relayed what pitches were coming to their batters has been widespread. The Astros, Red Sox, and Mets have all fired (or "parted ways") with their managers, all of whom were involved in some capacity.
Now, even more accusations are being thrown around. A private Twitter account that claims to be Carlos Beltran's niece tweeted yesterday that Beltran would be stepping down from his new position as Mets manager, news that didn't drop until today. Now, that same account says that Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman had buzzers underneath their jerseys to assist their cheating efforts.
However, the Beltran family released a statement to ESPN's Marly Rivera that the account is unrelated to the family.
While the authority of the account has dissipated, the claim itself seems to be supported by the video of Altuve reminding teammates not to tear his jersey off after he hit a walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman in the 2019 ALCS to send the Astros to the World Series.
The accusation was granted further credibility when Trevor Bauer, currently with the Cincinnati Reds, said he heard the same thing from a few different parties.
This is much, much bigger than the findings MLB released in their announcement following the discipline they imposed on the Astros organization. If it ends up being true, the Astros didn't only cheat in the 2017 season, but did so in 2019, and if the video is connected to the claim, it played a massive role in propelling the Astros to another World Series appearance.
The drama continues to unfold.