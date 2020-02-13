Media Members Rip Jim Crane, Astros On Twitter
By The Big Lead | Feb 13 2020
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane apologized for the team's cheating and stealing scandalThursday morning. Crane may have thought this was damage control, but media members aren't buying it. Here are the early reactions:
It's rare in this diverse time that so many media members can come together and agree on a take. Yet that is what we have this morning. This isn't to say someone won't rise like The Undertaker and side with Crane, but the clock is ticking.