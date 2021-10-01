Video of Aspen Ladd's Latest Weigh-In Is Downright Scary
Aspen Ladd has been removed from the card at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker after an incredibly scary scene at her weigh-in on Friday. Ladd, who has struggled with weight cuts before, could barely stand on the scale as the 26-year-old tried to make the 135-pound limit. She nearly fainted and was shaking considerably as she stood on the scale. She weighed in at 137, above the women's bantamweight limit.
Here's video of what happened:
Another angle:
That is disturbing.
After that horrific scene, the UFC wisely cancelled Ladd's scheduled bout with Macy Chiasson.
This isn't Ladd's first bout with weight-cutting issues. Back in 2019 she really struggled to make weight for her fight with Germaine de Randamie in a similar scene:
It also happened in 2018 before her fight with Tonya Evinger:
In both of those cases, she wound up making weight but looked wildly-unhealthy doing so.
Weigh-cutting is the worst aspect of MMA and is a serious problem the sport must find a way to address. One solution could be instituting weigh-ins throughout the course of fight build-up to prevent hard crash weight cuts. But it's unlikely fighters would agree to such a solution.
It's clear Ladd is not good at this. She's an excellent fighter, is 9-1 in her career and is third in the UFC women's bantamweight rankings. But if it's this hard for her to make the 135-pound limit, she may need to move up in weight and the UFC may need to stop offering her fights at that size.