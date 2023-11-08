'Around the Horn' Asks How Al Michaels Ranks Vegetables He's Neve Eaten
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels famously claims to have never eaten a vegetable in his entire life. I'm not sure how that could possibly be true, but Michaels swears it's the case. On Wednesday, NFL on Prime Video's Twitter account posted Michaels' rankings of his most hated vegetables. Before Around the Horn, the panelists discussed how he could come to that conclusion without ever eating them.
Here's the tweet in question:
Tony Reali and Pablo Torre discussed how this could possibly be true. Their discussion is below:
A follow-up tweet explained that Michaels made those judgements based on how unappealing the vegetables looked:
Torre brings up a good point: has Al Michaels never even had a French fry? Or does he not actually consider that a vegetable.
Here's Michaels telling Chris Wallace about never eating a vegetable:
That's just crazy. Utterly insane behavior. Michaels is an all-time great broadcaster, he's beloved but it really is a shocking revelation.