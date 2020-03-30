Aroldis Chapman's Arms Are Enormous Now
By Kyle Koster | Mar 30 2020
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has always possessed one of the game's most formidable fastballs. Anyone who knows the first thing about pitching, though, can tell you that velocity comes from leg drive, torque, and whip -- not from Popeye-like biceps. But hey, those big muscles look nice in a tank top. Or rippling under some tattoos.
Chapman has been sharing pictures of his workouts all offseason and the results of his hard work were on full display this weekend. Here's the fireballer hanging out, playing dominoes, and looking like the bouncer of a club with a $20 cover charge and mandatory bottle service.
We get it, man. You lift.
With the baseball season in real jeopardy, it's nice to know that Chapman will have a hobby to keep himself busy and beefy all summer long.
That 6-foot-4, 212 pound official listing needs to be revisited. Add a 2 or 3 to that middle digit.