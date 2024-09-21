The Big Lead

Arkansas State vs Iowa State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the college football action this week between Arkansas State and Iowa State live on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel (13) runs to the endzone to score against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel (13) runs to the endzone to score against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
The No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) are ready to defend their home turf at Jack Trice Stadium when they welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) for a Saturday afternoon showdown. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and will be carried by ESPN+.

The Cyclones are buzzing with confidence after a 20-19 win over rival Iowa in Week 2. Quarterback Rocco Becht has been impressive so far, throwing for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns through the first two games of the season.

The Red Wolves are coming off a 28-18 loss to the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines in Week 3, Arkansas State's quarterback Jaylen Raynor is a true dual-threat, but this season has been a mixed bag with 3 interceptions already.

This will be a true battle of quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon, so tune in.

Arkansas State vs. #20 Iowa State

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Arkansas State vs. #20 Iowa State (-20.5)

O/U: 51.5

