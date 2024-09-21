Arkansas State vs Iowa State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) are ready to defend their home turf at Jack Trice Stadium when they welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) for a Saturday afternoon showdown. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and will be carried by ESPN+.
The Cyclones are buzzing with confidence after a 20-19 win over rival Iowa in Week 2. Quarterback Rocco Becht has been impressive so far, throwing for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns through the first two games of the season.
The Red Wolves are coming off a 28-18 loss to the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines in Week 3, Arkansas State's quarterback Jaylen Raynor is a true dual-threat, but this season has been a mixed bag with 3 interceptions already.
This will be a true battle of quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon, so tune in.
Arkansas State vs. #20 Iowa State
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)
