Roundup: Ariana Grande Dating Ethan Slater; USWNT, Netherlands Draw at World Cup; Angels Won't Trade Shohei Ohtani
Sinead O'Connor died at 56 ... U.S., Netherlands battle to 1-1 draw at World Cup ... UFO hearing key takeaways ... Detailing the Fed's July rate hike ... Judge puts Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold ... Ukraine launches new push, claims gains in the south ... Consumer spending in focus ahead of GDP report ... Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater, who played SpongeBob ... A review of HBO's "After the Bite" ... A look at Paramount's big makeover ... The Angels pulled Shohei Ohtani off the trade market ... Colorado is on the verge of leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 ... Dodgers and Guardians swapped Noah Syndergaard for Amed Rosario ... The Angels traded for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez ... Jonathan Taylor's agent shaded Jim Irsay ...
MLB trade deadline deals we'd love to see [ESPN]
Jim Harbaugh's stubbornness cost him with the NCAA [Yahoo Sports]
USWNT shows resiliency in draw against the Dutch [CBS Sports]
Why Pat Narduzzi should put a lid on any NIL cap discussion [The Athletic]
America can't look away from UFOs [The Atlantic]
Elon Musk and company take @X handle from its original user. He got nothing for it. [Mashable]
Aaron Rodgers took a massive pay cut and the Packers have to be furious [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the USWNT's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup.
The trailer for the new season of Only Murders in the Building.
Trailer for new HBO three-part documentary Telemarketers is out.
A great thread from Russell Crowe about Sinéad O'Connor.
Sinéad O'Connor -- "Nothing Compares 2 U"