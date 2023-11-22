Argentina, Brazil Fans Fight Before World Cup Qualifying Match
Argentina and Brazil are bitter soccer rivals, that showed before the two teams faced off their World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday night. Fights broke out between fans of both teams before the game even kicked off.
Here's video of what happened:
The match was delayed as a result of the violence, and Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez even got involved, taking a shot at the Brazilian police who were beating Argentina fans.
Just incredible scenes from before the match. The fans of the two sides have a long history of brawling with each other. On the field the two teams are bitter rivals as well.
Once the match finally got started, Argentina won 1-0 on a 63rd minute goal from Nicolas Otamendi.
Brazil's attempt to come back was hampered by an 81st minute red card handed to Joelinton.
Argentina currently tops CONMEBOL qualifying with a 5-0-1 record, while Brazil sits in sixth at 2-1-3.