Archie Miller Compares Bracketology to Sesame Street, Floats a Wild Joe Lunardi Conspiracy
By Kyle Koster | Mar 07 2020
Archie Miller's Indiana Hoosiers entered Saturday on the bubble. One way they could have moved off of the bubble and solidified position inside the field of 68 was to beat Wisconsin. Nursing a seven-point lead late in the game, it appeared they were about to do just that. Then Indiana went cold from the field and allowed Wisconsin to go on a 12-0 run to steal at least a share of the Big Ten title.
After the disappointing loss, Miller did his best to make the case for Indiana's inclusion, then turned his attention on ESPN's Joe Lunardi with what can only be categorized as a wild conspiracy theory.
Miller went pretty deep on Sesame Street, which in his mind is a good analogy for the bracketologies out they because they are both children's programming. He painted the people who do brackets as "cartoon guys who need people to click" and suggested that downplaying the Hoosiers is a vital part of that strategy.
"When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend, he used to help me all the time," he said. "When I went to Indiana, he needed to crap on Indiana the other day just so people would watch Sesame Street."
Now, on one hand, one has to respect the delusions of grandeur and confidence to sling arrows after blowing a pivotal contest in self-inflicted fashion. On the other, anyone who works in media can say confidently that no one decides to check out a bracketology based on how it views Indiana except Indiana fans.
Also, we simply cannot stand for any Sesame slander. It is such an important program. Key to so much development and the lessons gleaned can last forever.
For instance, here's a classic clip I recall from growing up on the difference between an open and closed door.
Helpful information if, say, you're a college basketball coach trying to close a must-win game out.