Roundup: Anya Taylor-Joy Wedding Photos; Massive Earthquake Rocks Taiwan; Bryce Harper Hammers Three Home Runs
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan ... Iran vows retaliation on Israel after commanders' deaths ... Gaza aid workers' deaths prompt international outrage ... Pete Buttigieg announces new rule to boost train safety ... Stock futures are steady after another losing day ... U.S. told Russia Crocus City Hall was possible target of attack ... Joe Biden warns Xi on aiding Russia's war in Ukraine ... "Yellowstone" star asks for help finding nephew ... Endeavor to go private in deal with Silver Lake ... Anya Taylor-Joy posted wedding photos ... Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU broke ratings records ... Joel Embiid scored 24 points in return from knee injury ... Ex-Red Sox president Larry Lucchino died at 78 ... Michael Penix's stock is rising rapidly ... Voters reject stadium tax for Royals and Chiefs ...
Is there any solution to MLB's pitcher injury crisis [The Ringer]
The gift of streaking [Defector]
The five smartest moves of the NFL offseason so far [Yahoo Sports]
Tracking the top 50 college basketball transfers [CBS Sports]
NFL draft needs for all 32 teams [ESPN]
Octopi are flying on the ice as the Red Wings near the playoffs [The Athletic]
Highlights from Bryce Harper's three home run game.
Pablo Torre did a deep dive on Matt Ishbia.
Eugene Levy breaks down his most iconic characters.
Matt Damon took the "Colbert Questionert."
Primitive Radio Gods -- "Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand"