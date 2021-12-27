Antonio Brown Goes on the Defensive After Being Asked About Bruce Arians' Support
Antonio Brown had 10 catches for 101 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. It was Brown's first game back since he was suspended for using a fake vaccination card. After the game ESPN's Jenna Laine asked Brown how it felt to have Bruce Arians in his corner and Brown went on the defensive and refused to answer any questions about the thing that got him suspended for three games.
Brown, addressing the media for the first time since he was caught and suspended, couldn't even say he made a mistake. Not that he was even asked that. Laine's question was about him having Arians' support and he couldn't even thank his coach for tarnishing his own reputation by taking him back.
And that's exactly what Arians did. Arians said if the receiver screwed up once Brown would be "gone." Brown proceeded to screw up once (while his previous legal issues continued to play out) and was not gone. Was it because Arians thought Brown had grown over the last year and was deserving of a second chance? No. It's because the roster was depleted and winning takes precedence over everything else.
So for Brown to sit there and refuse to answer a question that was about Arians standing by him is ridiculous. Instead he accused the media of writing "bogus" stories, which, please, point us to the ones that have turned out to be untrue. He can't even say it was nice for Arians to go back on his word because he needed a warm body and Tom Brady really likes this warm body. Laine basically asked him how it felt to have someone supportive in his life and she's the one who ends up clarifying exactly what she meant on Twitter.
It's probably a waste of time to say this is a bad look for Brown because he certainly doesn't care and we know the Bucs don't either.