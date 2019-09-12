Antonio Brown Simply Isn't Worth the Drama By Ryan Phillips | Sep 12 2019

Antonio Brown has been one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past decade. He’s an absolute star at the position and even at 31 years-old, he’s still elite. Brown is also absolutely not worth the drama he brings to any franchise.

The New England Patriots found that out firsthand this week. The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year, $15 million deal on Saturday and by Tuesday the franchise was having to answer questions about sexual assault allegations. Now, we don’t know if Brown did the things he’s accused of, but it’s yet another headache the franchise employing Brown has to deal with.

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro, with four first-team selections. In the past eight years he’s averaged 102.6 receptions for 1,380 yards and 9.3 touchdowns per season. That’s an insane level of production. And he still isn’t worth it.

I mean, look at what happened in Oakland. The Raiders sent third- and fifth-round picks to Pittsburgh for Brown, then signed him to an extension with $30 million in guaranteed money. He rewarded them by getting frostbitten feet and acting like a toddler when his helmet was banned by the NFL.

After weeks of no-shows at training camp the team rightly fined him for missed practices. Those fines led him to freak out on general manager Mike Mayock, calling him a “cracker” and having to be pulled away from the exec by Vontaze Burfict.

Yes, in a story involving Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict, Burfict was the party acting reasonably. That’s how far off the reservation this story got.

Brown apologized for the incident with Mayock and — because they’re the Raiders — the team welcomed him back with open arms. What happened next?

Brown almost certainly broke California law by recording and publishing a private conversation with head coach Jon Gruden, the team voided his guarantees, and Brown asked to be released. They cut him loose and he seemed thrilled about it:

AB couldn't have been more happy to be released by the Raiders.



(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/xXr50Z4gvs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2019

Now I’m sure a lot of people react that way when they are allowed to finally leave Oakland, but they don’t record it and release it on Twitter.

This recent string of misbehavior some new thing for Brown, either. In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger was a big part of AB becoming a star, but that didn’t stop the drama-loving wideout from repeatedly feuding with his quarterback.

Look, Antonio Brown is off his nut, OK? We all know it. He’s a guy who can’t keep himself out of trouble. He’s that friend we all have who constantly laments attracting crazy women, when we all know he’s the real problem. Hey, buddy, the problem isn’t the women you’re dating, it’s you.

The people and franchises around Antonio Brown aren’t the problem, he’s the problem. And he’s absolutely not worth it.