Antonio Brown Is Really Sorry For All His 'Inexcusable' Behavior By Ryan Phillips | Dec 06 2019 Antonio Brown lines up for the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins | Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has had a change of heart and now he's asking the NFL for another chance. Brown posted a lengthy apology on Instagram concerning his actions over the past few months, even referencing his "inexcusable" behavior. He clearly wants to get back in the league as soon as possible.

Here's his Instagram post:

I won't rehash the entire Brown saga because, frankly, I don't have the energy. We'll focus on football here and just say he was traded to the Raiders this offseason, got a huge contract extension and -- after some truly bizarre behavior -- was released before every playing a game for the team. The Patriots picked him up, he played one game for them and was promptly released in September. He hasn't played football since.

There's also a whole host of off-field allegations against him that could prevent him from playing in the NFL any time soon. He also spent a good portion of the last few months taking shots at the league. But he's sorry now and wants back in, so we're all good, right?

Brown is still just 31 years old and a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Steelers in 2018. Yeah, it's hard to remember that was last year. There's almost certainly a lot of football left in his body if he get his personal issues sorted out and truly wants to focus and play again.

We'll see if that actually happens.