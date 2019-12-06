The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Antonio Brown Is Really Sorry For All His 'Inexcusable' Behavior

By Ryan Phillips | Dec 06 2019

Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown lines up for the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins | Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has had a change of heart and now he's asking the NFL for another chance. Brown posted a lengthy apology on Instagram concerning his actions over the past few months, even referencing his "inexcusable" behavior. He clearly wants to get back in the league as soon as possible.

Here's his Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram

First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I’ve worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.

A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on

I won't rehash the entire Brown saga because, frankly, I don't have the energy. We'll focus on football here and just say he was traded to the Raiders this offseason, got a huge contract extension and -- after some truly bizarre behavior -- was released before every playing a game for the team. The Patriots picked him up, he played one game for them and was promptly released in September. He hasn't played football since.

There's also a whole host of off-field allegations against him that could prevent him from playing in the NFL any time soon. He also spent a good portion of the last few months taking shots at the league. But he's sorry now and wants back in, so we're all good, right?

Brown is still just 31 years old and a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Steelers in 2018. Yeah, it's hard to remember that was last year. There's almost certainly a lot of football left in his body if he get his personal issues sorted out and truly wants to focus and play again.

We'll see if that actually happens.