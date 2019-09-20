Antonio Brown Reportedly Attempted to Intimidate Second Accuser Via Text By Ryan Phillips | Sep 20 2019 Eric Espada/Getty Images

Antonio Brown may have gotten himself into even more hot water. The New England Patriots receiver reportedly sent intimidating texts to the second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. The text were sent Wednesday night and Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko was given copies.

Here's what his story had to say:

The woman previously told SI that Brown had hired her two years ago to paint a mural of him in his home but “ghosted” her after she ignored his advance. On Wednesday night, the woman says, she received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017. The text chain, with four other phone numbers on it, included photos of her and her children, with the person she believes is Brown encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman. The texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash. (In her letter to the league, the woman’s attorney repeated that the artist is not seeking remuneration from Brown in connection with the alleged incident.)

Klemko continued:

The texter described the artist as a “super broke girl” and asked someone he refers to as “Eric B” to “look up her background history.” He then sent a screenshot of an Instagram photo she had posted showing the faces of her young children, adding “those her kids... she’s awful broke clearly."

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, was included in the group text, but Klemko claims Heitner had not advised Brown to contact the woman.

If it turns out Brown was behind these texts, the Patriots need to suspend him immediately pending an investigation. The franchise simply can't have a guy sending intimidating texts to someone accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Lisa J. Banks, the accuser's lawyer, sent a letter to the NFL Thursday evening that included screenshots of the texts. The league has responded to the letter and is in the process of setting up a call with the accuser's representation.

When Klemko asked the number purported to be Brown's if he had any comment regarding the woman's claims of being intimidated, the response was simple: "foh clown."

Antonio Brown could be in even more serious trouble than he was before.