Antonee Robinson Backflips After Stunning Goal
The U.S. men's national team faced Trinidad & Tobago Thursday night in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matchup. The Americans came away with a 3-0 lead, but one of those goals stood out above the others. Left-back Antonee Robinson hit a screamer of a shot from outside the box that found the back of the net, then he put an exclamation point on things with a series of backflips.
Check out the 86th minute goal below:
Just a brilliant strike, even if it took a deflection. But the celebration took it over the top. Robinson plays for Fulham in the Premier League and the 26-year-old's nickname is Jedi. So you know he's cool as hell.
Ricardo Pepi and Gio Reyna added goals for the U.S. as they secured the victory in Austin. The two teams will play the second leg in Port of Spain on Monday.