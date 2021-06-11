Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, Who is High Risk, Is Not Getting Vaccinated
The Chicago Cubs are welcoming back a full crowd to Wrigley Field on Friday for the first time since 2019 with Opening Day 2.0. This is possible because COVID-19 vaccinations are up and cases in the state of Illinois are way down. It's going to be a wonderful environment and team mascot Clark the Cub tweeted a picture of himself wearing his mask and holding a sign celebrating his vaccination. An hour later Anthony Rizzo revealed on ESPN Radio that he's one of the Chicago players who is not vaccinated.
Yes, Anthony Rizzo, who is high risk because he battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Rizzo, who does a ton of charity work for kids with cancer, is just one of many in the Cubs locker room who is not vaccinated. The team is nowhere near the 85% threshold to loosen restrictions in the clubhouse, and more importantly, protect people like Rizzo who need it.
Manager David Ross said the team will do its best to "keep the virus outside the locker room." Well, at least Clark is.
"Chicago vs. COVID-19." Yeah.