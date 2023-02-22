Anthony Richardson Mocked No. 1 Overall, Together We Can Get Weirder
It's NFL mock draft season, which is delightful because it presents the opportunity for impressively creative people to find new ways to slice, dice, and parcel out content. A tried-and-true method is to put a surprise name at the very top of the speculative listing because it will get the people buzzing. So fair play to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, who yesterday looked into a crystal ball and saw the Indianapolis Colts making a trade with the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1 and select ... Anthony Richardson.
Trapasso writes: "I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside."
Oh, hell yes. The team that falls madly and blindly in love with the Big Arm. A tale as old as time with a long list of regrettable results. The Tobias Fünke meme of thinking it's never worked in the past but could just work for us.
An ol' Command-F on Walter Football's drafting database does not exactly light up a world of yellow when you search Richardson's name. Every year brings with it someone who makes a late push to become the belle of the ball and the Florida quarterback's considerable gifts make him a strong contender.
At the same time, there's no way this is happening. If it does, I promise to do something stupid — like eat an alligator or allow an alligator to eat me.
Until then, let's use this as a chance to offer a challenge. Let's get crazier with some No. 1 overall projections. Richardson is pretty wacky but there's plenty of more bizarre meat on the bone. Throw a consensus fourth-rounder up there just to see how far the lines can be pushed. There are still like two month's to the real draft and we need the entertainment.