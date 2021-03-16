Four Trade Destinations For Bears WR Anthony Miller
By Liam McKeone | Mar 16, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT
The Chicago Bears are looking into trading wide receiver Anthony Miller. The team franchise-tagged Allen Robinson and is presumably unwilling to pay Miller his due as he comes up on the final year of his rookie deal. Adam Schefter has the report.
As the ESPN insider notes, Miller is both talented and productive. He recorded 49 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns last season, which aren't eye-popping numbers, but are still very solid when considering the rollercoaster that was the Bears' quarterback situation last season. Miller managed to keep his output steady as Matt Nagy shuffled between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles. Before 2020, Miller opened his career with two seasons averaging more than 12 yards per catch, an impressive feat for a guy who takes most of his snaps out of the slot.
Why the Bears are trying to get rid of him is a bit unclear. A team cannot have too many good receivers, especially a team currently without a quarterback like Chicago, and Miller is on a cheap deal through this year. But someone else will benefit as a result, depending on what the Bears want. Here are four teams who could use Miller's services.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts' wide receiver situation is in a bit of an uncertain state right now with T.Y. Hilton hitting unrestricted free agency and Zach Paschal a restricted free agent this offseason. That is bad for a team that just acquired a rehabilitation project at quarterback in Carson Wentz. Miller is presumably available for cheap and the Colts have the cap space to give him an extension next year if they like him enough. Indy needs as much talent surrounding Wentz as possible, and Miller is available on a rookie deal for what is probably a reasonable price. It's hard to imagine Chicago demanding a second-round pick or something of the like. A fourth for Miller is a good deal for Indy.
New York Giants
New York has a decent receiving corps to help out Daniel Jones between Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, but Jones needs all the help he can get entering a pivotal year in his career. The Giants have not been very active on that front in free agency so far, only inking former No. 8 overall pick John Ross to a one-year deal. Miller could be a reliable safety blanket for the young quarterback, even if he's not a No. 1 option. The team should not be holding anything back in the pursuit of giving him as many weapons as possible, even if general manager Dave Gettleman hasn't appeared terribly interested in doing so to this point.
Miami Dolphins
Speaking of teams with a young quarterback who could sure use more weapons, come on down, Miami Dolphins! Miami has DeVante Parker, who is good, and a big receiving tight end in Mike Gesicki, who is also good. But that's about it. Buying low on Miller to help Tua's first full NFL season go smoothly would be the type of savvy move we're coming to expect from Chris Grier during his time helming the franchise. Miller forms an ideal complement to Parker's spectacular catches and big-play ability. They'll probably take a receiver with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, but like I said before: young quarterbacks need all the help they can get.
Baltimore Ravens
Reports suggest that Baltimore isn't dying for the opportunity to go out and pay a top-of-the-market receiver to bring in for Lamar Jackson. The first two days of inactivity on that front in free agency seem to confirm those reports. Miller, though, is not a free agent, nor would he be expensive. The Ravens do love their mid-round draft picks but Miller would be worth it for a receiving corps that finished last (or close to it) in every conceivable statistical category in 2020. Miller isn't the game-breaker that Jackson needs, but he's certainly better than anyone else on the roster not named Hollywood.