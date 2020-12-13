Anthony Lynn and the Chargers Just Had Their Most Embarrassing Sequence Yet
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EST
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to embarrass themselves on a weekly basis and head coach Anthony Lynn's game management this season has been some of the worst in NFL history. On Sunday, that struck again at the end of the first half against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chargers trailed the Falcons 17-10 and faced third-and-1 at Atlanta's 8-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the first half. They had no timeouts because they had been wasted earlier. Most teams would have taken a shot at the end zone with a pass and if that didn't work, they'd trot out the field goal team and take three easy points. Obvious, right? Not for the worst-run organization in the league.
No, the Chargers decided give us some free content by running the ball on third-and-1. I guess their plan was to get the one yard, then spike the ball for their kicker? The problem? The back didn't get the first down. So, then the Chargers were left with fourth down and a running clock.
The offense didn't know what to do, so half of the players stayed on the field while the field goal unit waited, then ran on. Obviously this jumbled mess led to the team not getting a kick off. So instead of a sure three points and a shot at seven, Lynn and his boys walked away with nothing. It was truly something to behold.
Here's the full sequence:
That's just hysterical. Oh, and the best part, Lynn announced this week that he was taking over special teams *chef's kiss*.
When an organization is rotten at the top, that filters down all the way to the bottom. This isn't just on Lynn, it's on the guys who hired him, refused to fire him and the people who put them in place. This is the kind of thing current and former Chargers fans have watched for decades. It has long preceded Lynn.
Yet another national embarrassment for a terrible organization.