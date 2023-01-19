Anthony Lynn Takes Shot at Chargers While Praising 49ers
Anthony Lynn has found a fit as the running backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers. After four tumultuous campaigns as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, and a one-year stint as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, Lynn has done a great job with the Niners this season. He discussed that on Wednesday and managed to throw a dig at a former employer.
While talking with Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Lynn said the 49ers are set up better for success than the Chargers. His quote was eye-opening:
"This organization will do whatever it takes to win. Resources out the [ears]. That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it's just like, man, this is what it's supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt."
That quote is not a surprise to anyone who knows how Chargers owner Dean Spanos operates. He's relentlessly cheap. Part of that is because by NFL owner standards, he's relatively poor. But part of it is that Spanos is just straight-up cheap when it comes to spending money on the Chargers. He was in San Diego and he continues to be in Los Angeles.
That lack of resources is evidenced by the Chargers deciding to retain head coach Brandon Staley after several embarrassing late-season mishaps. That includes blowing a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round en route to losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30. Staley should have been fired after that debacle, but the Chargers would have to pay him and his entire staff to go away, then turn around and hire an entirely new staff. That's just not how Spanos operates.
Lynn was 33-31 in his four seasons with the Chargers. Frankly, his hiring was another example of ownership being cheap. The Chargers' last three hires have been first-time head coaches. When the Chargers hired Staley, they passed on Brian Daboll, who was far more established and seemed like the obvious choice. Daboll is killing it in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants.
Yes, Lynn's quote may sound like sour grapes, but that doesn't mean he's wrong.