Anthony Edwards Has No Idea Who Alex Rodriguez Is
Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore have signed a letter of intent to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves. But while A-Rod is a well-known former MLB star, apparently Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards has no idea who he is.
When asked how he felt about Rodriguez being an owner of the Timberwolves, the No. 1 pick from the 2020 NBA Draft offered up this gem of an answer:
Ouch, that's gonna hurt A-Rod's ol' Q-Rating.
Edwards was born in 2001, at that point Rodriguez was already playing for the Texas Rangers on the richest contract in sports history. His 10-year, $252 million deal seems quaint by today's standards but it was a monster at the time.
Six months before Edwards' third birthday, Rodriguez was traded to the New York Yankees, where he spent the final 12 years of his career.
I get that Edwards wasn't a baseball fan, but who doesn't know anything about Alex Rodriguez. I mean if you watched ESPN at all in the decade-plus he spent in New York you saw stories about him. Maybe this is a good thing. Maybe Edwards was just so locked in and focused on improving on the hardwood that he didn't allow any distractions.
If he keeps playing the way he has as a rookie, I don't think A-Rod will care if Edwards knows who he is. So far this season, the Georgia product is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.