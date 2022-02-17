Anthony Davis Suffered a Nasty Ankle Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a terrible season and it likely just got a whole lot worse.
Late in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz, Anthony Davis appeared to roll his right ankle really badly. The replays did not look good and it's almost certain Davis will be out for a significant amount of time. Video of the injury is below.
Davis couldn't put any weight on the ankle and had to be helped to the back.
It's reportedly an ankle sprain for Davis and X-rays were negative.
That's a brutal blow for the Lakers just when Davis was starting to play well again. In February, Davis has averaged 23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 38.2 minutes per game. Despite his play, the Lakers are still in ninth in the Western Conference at 26-31.
It would take a disaster for the Lakers to actually miss the NBA's play-in tournament, but they're likely to be buried even more as the season goes on if they don't have Davis. The whole season has been a complete mess and it'll take heroics from LeBron James to keep LA afloat.