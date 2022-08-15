Roundup: Anne Heche Dead at 53; Salman Rushdie Recovering; Zach Wilson Gets Good News on Knee Injury
Jon Batiste is leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ... Anne Heche died at 53 ... Democratic representative says Joe Biden isn't running in 2024 ... An interview with the creator of "Squid Game" .... Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator and is talking ... A man drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol and eventually shot himself ... James Hetfield filed for divorce ... Beloved walrus euthanized in Norway ... Saudi Aramco made huge profits as oil prices soared ... Bullet Train tops slow box office weekend ... The Game put a 10-minute Eminem diss track on his new album ... A violent weekend in Tijuana ... Joe Burrow returned to practice ... Stock futures slightly down heading into Monday ... Western U.S. bracing for more heat, flash floods ...
What are the odds?
The Buffalo Bills' new weapon is a punter. All hail the Punt God.
Albert Pujols still hitting home runs. He's up to 688 on his career.
This video mashup has Republicans up in arms.
Alice in Chains -- "Sea of Sorrow"