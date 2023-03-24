The Big Lead
Florida Representative Reads 'Anita Dick' and 'Holden Hiscock' Into Record

Stephen Douglas
This clip from earlier this week is from the Florida House Civil Justice Subcommittee where Rep. Will Robinson Jr. read a list of names into the record and someone slipped Anita Dick and Holden Hiscock in there. What can you say? The classics are the classics for a reason.

In the moment, Robinson clearly figured something was wrong with the names, but didn't let it stop the proceedings. Also to his credit, he did not turn it into a thing and even joked about it on Twitter.

Sometimes you just get got by a master prankster. Shaking your head and moving on with your day is probably the best way to deal with it.

