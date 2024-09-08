Angel Reese Confirms Her Season Is Over in Emotional Post
Chicago Sky star and Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Reese will miss the remainder of the WNBA season, she announced Saturday.
Reese was on the injury report for Sunday’s game against Dallas with a wrist injury. Despite the earlier-than-desired exit, she finishes 2024 with the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season.
Reese took to social media to reveal that she has played her final game this season. The Sky last played
“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2, … Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.
You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!”
Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals on the year.
Reese notched the single-season record for rebounds when she pulled down her 418th in a 79-74 loss to Minnesota Monday. She entered the clash needing six rebounds and finished with 19. It was her 24th double-double on the year as she also poured in 17 points.
Reese is one-half of WNBA history’s biggest Rookie of the Year race in league history. The other half, of course, is Indiana’s Caitlin Clark. Though the discourse regarding the two is often toxic, both have generated immense growth for women’s basketball.
Reese’s LSU squad downing Clark and Iowa in the 2023 National Championship Game gave her bragging rights and the “you can’t see me” gesture she did arguably changed the sport’s coverage forever.
