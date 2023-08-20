Angel Hernandez Punched Out Marcell Ozuna With a Laughable Strike Three Call
Angel Handandez was back behind the plate for Sunday's San Francisco Giants - Atlanta Braves game. By the end of the second inning he had gotten the attention of the Internet and the announcers calling the game. Facing a 3-2 count in the bottom of the 2nd, Marcell Ozuna took a pitch that looked a lot like a ball only to get rung up by Hernandez as he started to head to first base.
On the NBC Sports Bay Area feed it was noted that Hernandez didn't so much punch Ozuna out as "pull" him out with what looks like a new strike call where he reaches to the sky before making a definitive call. As you can see below, the first called strike of the at-bat was outside and the final pitch of the at-bat was very low.
Just goes to show you that you have to swing at anything close with Hernandez behind the plate. Unless he's missing calls in the other direction, in which case never swing? It is truly an impossible task, which is why Hernandez has been named the worst umpire in MLB for two straight years.
UPDATE: Here's a "strike" to Luis Matos a few innings later.