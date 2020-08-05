Angel Hernandez Ruined Yet Another Major League Baseball Game
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 05 2020
Angel Hernandez is arguably the worst umpire in Major League Baseball. Not only is he terrible at his job -- as MLB has fully admitted -- he's also kind of an ass. On Wednesday, Hernandez was back to his old tricks, completely ruining a baseball game.
The New York Yankees had some serious issues with Hernandez's calls behind the plate during the first of their two games against the Philadelphia Phillies. His strike zone was so inconsistent it had the Yankees chirping at Hernandez out of the dugout all game.
Awful calls were happening all afternoon and his strike zone was anything but consistent during New York's 11-7 loss to Philadelphia. In the bottom of the seventh (and final) inning, Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin had had enough. He flipped out on Hernandez and got ejected:
Here's what Nevin told Hernandez as he walked off:
Hey, at least he earned his ejection.
How bad did things get? Hernandez was the top trend on Twitter for a solid chunk of time (and still is as this is being posted). It seemed everyone had the same assessment, summed up perfectly by Dan Clark:
Yeah that's about the short and skinny of it.