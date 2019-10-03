Andy Staples Talks California NCAA Law, Transition from SI to Athletic By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 03 2019

Andy Staples joins the podcast this week! You can read him on The Athletic and also listen to his podcast -- The Andy Staples Show. We discussed:

- The California NCAA law where players can benefit from their likenesses, his favorite wrong argument that the sky is falling, media members who have a corner against paying the athletes, what we think it will wind up looking like.

- Leaving SI for The Athletic earlier this year. We taped this after the news that Chris Stone was leaving but before the news of massive layoffs at SI. This part of the conversation touched on parts of the media industry that were directly pertinent to Staples and then also the broader business.

- Several places in America to eat before you die -- that also might kill you.

