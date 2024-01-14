Andy Reid's Mustache Froze to His Face
By Kyle Koster
The Kansas City Chiefs smacked the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, last night in a game that challenged everyone's circulation and ability to layer up. Subzero game-time temperatures ensured a fairly unique scene and atmosphere. Because that's cold. Very cold. Even if, say, the hometown team is cruising and sending another team home for good.
Andy Reid wore his traditional mustache to the game — a heady play for extra warmth and protection against a biting wind. The elements responded by freezing it over completely in about a quarter. Some people may think that's gross but it's snot.
Scientifically, when facial hair ices over, it feels weird. Reid should be commended for continuing to call an offensive masterpiece even as icy daggers because to formulate just under his nose. A pro's pro. He was even asked about the situation postgame and joked that the worst thing that could have happened is the mustache falling off. Which ... dammit now we'd like to see. Someone get so cold their mustache falls off. Maybe next week in Buffalo.