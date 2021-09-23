Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins Won't Be Able to Play in Warriors Home Games
The Golden State Warriors play their home games at the Chase Center, located in San Francisco, California. In order for an adult to enter the Chase Center during a Golden State Warriors game he must be vaccinated or have a religious or health exemption.
Andrew Wiggins, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, is unvaccinated and has neither of those. Thus, Andrew Wiggins is currently ineligible to play home games for the Golden State Warriors. You can see how this might be a problem. And Wiggins isn't budging. Via the San Francisco Chronicle:
"The Warriors recently connected Wiggins with an Oakland doctor who understands issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy, sources said. The doctor explained the suffering and deaths she has witnessed in patients who contracted the coronavirus, sources said, but Wiggins remains unmoved in his decision against vaccination."
Absolutely incredible. What could "unless he's forced to" even mean at this point? Get vaccinated or lose millions of dollars and only be there for your team 50% of the time. Wiggins is set to make over $31 million this season. Or about half that if he won't get vaccinated. He should do his own research on what you can buy with $15.5 million.
This is the same guy who reportedly delayed his girlfriend's labor for a regular season game last season!
Wiggins started 71 games last season, play 33 minutes a night and shot 47% from three. Even with the return of Klay Thompson, they he was still a part of their plan for the season. His vaccinated teammates must absolutely love this.