Warriors Reporter Connor Letourneau: Andrew Wiggins Delayed Girlfriend's Labor to Play Regular-Season Game
Andrew Wiggins has come a long way from being dubbed "Maple Jordan" ahead of the 2013 NBA Draft. Picked by the Cavaliers and promptly traded to the Timberwolves, it feels as though we've all been waiting for Wiggins to break out and capitalize on his seemingly unlimited athletic potential. It just never happened, even after he received a max contract. Wiggins has been having a solid but unspectacular year in the Bay Area with the Warriors and is owed over $30 million in each of the next two seasons.
Wiggins' inability to carry the team when Stephen Curry is off isn't really a big deal because Golden State isn't winning a championship this year anyway. Even getting to the play-in tournament would be an accomplishment, given how bad they are outside of Curry and Draymond Green. Next year is when they'll try to recapture that old magic as Klay Thompson will (presumably) finally return after missing the last two seasons with injury.
Warriors reporters Connor Letourneau and Wes Goldberg, who work for the San Francisco Chronicle and Mercury News, respectively, discussed next season's outlook on the most recent episode of the Warriors Off Court podcast. Letourneau expressed frustration at the fact that fans accuse Wiggins of a lackadaiscal attitude, believing his inability to be as great as he can be is due to simply not caring. In explaining why those fans are wrong, Letourneau revealed Wiggins actually delayed the labor of his girlfriend, pregnant with their second child, in order to play a regular-season game earlier this year. From the 45:40 mark of the podcast:
"I am so tired of hearing from Warriors fans and other people out there that [Wiggins] doesn't care, that he's apathetic, that he's lazy. I'm tired of the Stephen A. Smith rants about how he'd trade Andrew Wiggins for a box of cookies. This is a guy, I don't think this is out there. This is a guy who, a couple weeks ago, his girlfriend was going into labor. He had her delay inducing labor so that he can play a regular-season NBA game for the Warriors. Immediately after the game was over, he was like, 'Yep, time to induce labor. I'll be there.'"
Well, ain't that a doozy of a nugget. I do not have any children, but based upon what my mother has told me of her labor experiences, I believe she would have divorced my father if he requested they put off inducing labor so he could get some work done. Of course, my father wasn't on a five-year $150 million deal at the time.
Now for some detective work. Which game, exactly, did Wiggins delay the inducing of labor in order to play? This press conference, which takes place on April 10, features Kent Bazemore mentioning that Wiggins' daughter was born last night. That would mean she was born on April 9. The Warriors played the Wizards that day. They lost. Wiggins had 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists.
In short, Andrew Wiggins delayed the birth of his daughter so he could lose to the Washington Wizards.