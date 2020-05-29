Former Mets Minor Leaguer Calls Out Toxic Organization and Their Tim Tebow Stunt

Andrew Church, a former second round pick, was one of the 39 minor league players released by the New York Mets earlier this week. The 25-year-old pitcher had been a part of the organization since 2013. He briefly retired during the 2018 season and returned last year. At the time, he said that he was frustrated and wanted to spend more time with his wife and young son. After the Mets released him, he shared some more details about his retirement. He has choice words for the organization, especially their handling of Tim Tebow.
I felt my competitive nature was being taken advantage of. They knew I would never say no to competing and would fly me around to fill in for anyone that got injured. I realized this wasn’t in my best interest when my delayed flight finally landed in the 3rd inning, and I was on the mound in a AAA baseball game for the first time, without any warm up throws. My UCL originally tore that night. Instead of seeing a doctors like I asked, they sent me back to High A to pitch in the playoffs. When I told them I couldn’t I was made out to be the bad guy.
In 2018, Church spent some time at double-A Binghamton. That just happened to be the same time Tim Tebow was there.
Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did. I think people are starting to understand that more now but they didn’t in 2018 when it was happening again.
In the comments of his post, Church continues, saying the organization was filled with "snakes and bottom feeders trying to elevate their professional careers at the expense of the players."
You have to wonder how many other spurned minor leaguers have similar stories which will be ignored because Tebow isn't involved.