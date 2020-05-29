The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Former Mets Minor Leaguer Calls Out Toxic Organization and Their Tim Tebow Stunt

By Stephen Douglas | May 29 2020

Former Mets minor leaguer Andrew Church
Andrew Church, a former second round pick, was one of the 39 minor league players released by the New York Mets earlier this week. The 25-year-old pitcher had been a part of the organization since 2013. He briefly retired during the 2018 season and returned last year. At the time, he said that he was frustrated and wanted to spend more time with his wife and young son. After the Mets released him, he shared some more details about his retirement. He has choice words for the organization, especially their handling of Tim Tebow.

Please read to understand my true feelings. Today I got released by the NY Mets organization. The people on the other end of the phone had nothing but good things to say and I appreciated that very much. Anyone that has seen me play and compete knows that I lay it all on the line no matter what. Every practice, every game. I am a competitor, a true warrior. It’s in my DNA. From the outside looking in, my baseball career probably raises a lot of questions. Why did you retire and come back? How come your numbers aren’t very good if you were that dedicated? I have always kept my opinions to myself out of respect for the organization I signed a contract with. But now that it’s officially over with them I’d like to say some things. One of the main reasons I retired was to keep myself from expressing how I felt. I was bitter, frustrated, and angry at the Mets organization. I felt my competitive nature was being taken advantage of. They knew I would never say no to competing and would fly me around to fill in for anyone that got injured. I realized this wasn’t in my best interest when my delayed flight finally landed in the 3rd inning, and I was on the mound in a AAA baseball game for the first time, without any warm up throws. My UCL originally tore that night. Instead of seeing a doctors like I asked, they sent me back to High A to pitch in the playoffs. When I told them I couldn’t I was made out to be the bad guy. Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did. I think people are starting to understand that more now but they didn’t in 2018 when it was happening again. I was fed up. I spent my whole childhood honing in my passion and anger, to not let it get out of control, but it was and I was going to explode. So I took the opposite direction, I bottled it and silenced myself. I took some time away and cleared my head. Continued in comments..

In 2018, Church spent some time at double-A Binghamton. That just happened to be the same time Tim Tebow was there.

In the comments of his post, Church continues, saying the organization was filled with "snakes and bottom feeders trying to elevate their professional careers at the expense of the players."

You have to wonder how many other spurned minor leaguers have similar stories which will be ignored because Tebow isn't involved.