Anderson Cooper Is Drunk on New Year's Again
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are once again hosting CNN's New Year's Live show, ringing in 2022 in style. As always, the broadcast has devolved into Cohen cracking up a drunk Cooper and entertaining the hell out of us.
No moment was better than when Cohen was attempting to interview Regina King and Cooper was essentially falling apart.
Yes, we've got video:
Viewers were absolutely loving what was unfolding on their TV sets. For some it revived what had been an awful 2021 until then.