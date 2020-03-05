An Awesome Conversation With Dick Vitale
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 05 2020
Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale joins the Glass Half Empty podcast this week! We discussed:
- Raising money for the V Foundation to benefit cancer research; you can donate, purchase raffle tickets for a luxury car, or buy an autographed book for which all proceeds go to charity at DickVitaleOnline.com.
- Seth Davis's excellent recent profile at The Athletic, which went through the highs and lows of his life growing up, in coaching, and in broadcasting. Why do losses hurt coaches more than wins feel good? Amidst the emotional ups and downs, are there middles for Dickie V?
- How Vitale landed at ESPN and when he realized it was going to be a juggernaut.
- The underrated precision of elite play-by-play broadcasters.
Hope you enjoy!
Listen and subscribe on iTunes. Previous guests have included Brandon Walker, Jason Fitz, Joe Thomas, Ethan Strauss, Deirdre Fenton, Asaf Peled, Jon Rothstein, Nick Kostos, Logan Paul, Andy Staples, Jenn Decker, Adam Lefkoe, Dan Orlovsky, Adam Amin, Jimmy Traina, Prince & Cecil Fielder, Eric Bischoff, Rob Perez, Conrad Thompson, Bill Pidto, Arash Markazi, BJ Armstrong, Jeff Passan, Pat McAfee, Chris Russo, Nick Friedell & Malika Andrews, Michael Mulvihill, Jeff Goodman, Buster Olney, Kayce Smith, Ryan Ruocco, Patrick Crakes & Bob Seidman, Tim Kurkjian, Matt Vasgersian, Dianna Russini, Albert Breer, Matt Jones, Stugotz, Jorge Sedano, Nancy Faust, Chris & Kyle Long, Lanny Poffo, Greg Norman, Richard Deitsch, and Kevin Negandhi.
And: Tom Haberstroh, Jason Barrett, Steve Levy, Bo Ryan, James Jones, Nate Robinson, Dave Finocchio, David Ortiz, Deandre Hopkins, Lisa Byington, Dave Portnoy, Nick Wright, Darren Rovell, Erika Nardini, Cassidy Hubbarth, Jim Ross, Joel Klatt, Rachel Nichols, Dan Patrick, Brandi Rhodes, Joe Davis, Sean McDonough, Jay Bilas, Bruce Feldman, Aaron Taylor, Josina Anderson, Alexi Lalas, Seth Davis, David Kaplan, Michael McCarthy, Ramona Shelburne, Ira Berkow, Ozzie Smith, Bryan Curtis, Dave Kindred & Michael Kornheiser, Vince Wilfork, Dustin Johnson, Mike Florio, Andy North, Chad Millman, Tracy Wolfson, Ernie Johnson, Grant Hill, Joe Buck, AJ Hawk, Dan Wetzel, Adam Schein, Aaron Nagler, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Kevin Burkhardt, Cari Champion, Scott Van Pelt, Colin Cowherd, Kristine Leahy, Ryan Satin, Big Cat, Woj, Peter King, Urban Meyer, Peter Mehlman, Ahman Green, Michael Wilbon, Kenny Smith, and Dan Le Batard.