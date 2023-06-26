Meet Amy Paternoster, Kenny Pickett's Wife
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made a big offseason move as the 25-year-old sealed the deal with longtime girlfriend Amy Paternoster. The two got married over the weekend in New Jersey.
Footage of the celebrations hit the Internet this weekend:
Many of Pickett's Steelers teammates were in attendance.
The couple met long before Pickett's NFL Days. They met while growing up. Both of them were athletes and worked out at the same place, as Pickett trained for football and Paternoster trained for soccer. Pickett went off to Pitt to play quarterback, while Paternoster went to Princeton as a midfielder on the soccer team. They reconnected on a break from college. They started dating in 2021, and got engaged in January of 2022.
Photos of Paternoster are all over Pickett's Instagram page:
Pickett is entering a huge season with the Steelers. He played in 13 games as a rookie, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He averaged 6.2 yards per attempt, had a passer rating of 76.7 and a QBR of 51.5. All of those numbers need to improve in 2023. He'll be the presumed starter heading into training camp.