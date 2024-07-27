American Swimming Legend Continues to Make Olympic History
By Joe Lago
Katie Ledecky's legacy was set long ago. She is the greatest American swimmer ever, having won 10 Olympic medals, including seven gold. However, her GOAT status didn't stop her from striving for more.
The 27-year-old arrived at the Paris Olympics looking to add to her long list of achievements. On Saturday, she made more history in the 400-meter freestyle final, winning bronze to give her three Olympic medals in the event — the most ever in the 400 free — to go with her 2016 Olympic gold and 2020 Olympic silver.
Ledecky has two more individual events left. On Tuesday, she'll swim her preliminary heat in the 1500 freestyle, her signature event and one she has dominated for over a decade, and will go for gold in Wednesday's final. She'll then compete in the 800 free next Friday and Saturday.
A victory in either event would be history-making, as Ledecky would tie Jenny Thompson for most golds by a female swimmer. Two more medals would make her the most decorated American woman ever in the Olympics.
With Ledecky dominating for so long, it can be jarring to see her be the third swimmer to touch the wall, well behind the winner. But Ledecky reaching a fourth Olympic Games is an accomplishment of its own. Again, her swimming legacy has been cemented. Perhaps more lore is in store. That is what's left for Ledecky, an all-time champion who really has nothing to lose in Paris but still plenty to gain.
She's now at 11 career Olympic medals — and counting.