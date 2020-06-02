America's Newspaper Covers Show a Nation in Chaos Amid Protests
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 02 2020
George Floyd died eight days ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His death lit a spark in America that has turned into protests and looting with police responding with more violence in response to both in equal measure. America's newspapers have an incredible number of stories and powerful images to choose from. From protesters, to scenes of chaos and violence, to whatever incendiary thing the president has said or tweeted as of press time. Each paper went a slightly different way, but all capture a nation in turmoil.