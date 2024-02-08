Roundup: Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell Are Divorcing; Nick Saban Joins 'College GameDay'; A's Fans Plan Boycott
Republicans kill border bill they negotiated ... Hawaii bill would ban foreigners from buying land ... U.S. kills senior leader of Iran-backed militia group ... S&P 500 on the brink of breaking 5,000 ... Ukraine worried about losing U.S. military aid ... Search underway for five Marines after missing helicopter found ... Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell are divorcing ... ESPN, Fox and Warner to launch streaming venture ... "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" renewed at Disney+ ... Disney set to release "Moana 2" in 2024 ... The new "Bachelor" might not be the sharpest knife in the drawer ... Taylor Swift wants a college student to stop tracking her jet ... Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets record $19.9 million in arbitration ... Geno Auriemma becomes third college coach to reach 1,200 wins ... A's fans are planning Opening Day boycott ... Nick Saban joins College GameDay as analyst ...
Three newsrooms imploded around me in under a year [Defector]
Give Roger Goodell credit for the NFL's flip-flop of gambling [NJ.com]
Tony Romo needs a reboot [The Ringer]
Christian McCaffrey has a strong Hall of Fame case [Yahoo Sports]
Ryan Gosling is Kenough [Variety]
Watching basketball on the Meta Quest 3 is amazing [The Big Lead]
Mad Dog hasn't been to a Super Bowl party since 2011. Because he hates them.
The trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is out.
Mike Camerlengo gives red Gatorade a pep talk ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Paul Giamatti was blind in one eye while filming The Holdovers.
Beastie Boys -- "Paul Revere"