Roundup: Amanda Seyfried Lands Oscar Nomination; Patriots Spend Big in Free Agency; Deb Haaland Confirmed
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 16, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
The Nashville bomber was driven by conspiracies, paranoia ... Two men charged in assault of Capitol police officer who later died ... Another Texas power company went bankrupt ... Dow, S&P closed at record highs on Monday ... AstraZeneca concerns throw European vaccine rollout into disarray ... Deb Haaland confirmed by Senate as Secretary of the Interior .. Air travel is showing signs of a rebound ... "Mank" leads with 10 Oscar nominations ... Amanda Seyfried scores her first Oscar nomination ... "The Bachelorette" named its next two stars ... Minnesota fired Richard Pitino after eight seasons ... Shaq Barrett and Rob Gronkowski re-signed with the Buccaneers ... Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team ... The Jets landed Corey Davis and Carl Lawson ... The Patriots spent $232 million on Day 1 of free agency ... There will be a full crowd at UFC 261 ... Six officials sent home from NCAA Tournament due to COVID issues ... HuffPost staffers grilled Jonah Peretti over layoffs ...
Winners and losers of the 2021 Oscar nominations [The Ringer]
Five teams that will bust your March Madness bracket [FanSided]
Don't miss the Lyrid meteor shower lighting up skies in April 2021 [Mental Floss]
Winners and losers from Day 1 of free agency [CBS Sports]
Behind the scenes at a five-star hotel [The New Yorker]
Five candidates to replace Archie Miller at Indiana [The Big Lead]
This is now the coolest thing I've ever seen:
John Oliver found Meghan Markle's revelations about the royal family unsurprising:
Unwritten Law -- "Seein' Red"
Counting Crows cover "Friend of the Devil" on The Howard Stern Show: