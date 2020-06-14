Alvin Kamara Is Attending His First NASCAR Race and His Commentary Has Been Great
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 14 2020
Alvin Kamara is experiencing his first day of NASCAR racing, and the New Orleans Saints running back appears to be loving it. Kamara decided to attend Sunday's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway and is supporting Bubba Wallace. He's been documenting the experience on Twitter and it has been a blast to follow.
On his way to the event, Kamara showed himself wearing some Wallace gear:
He learned about NASCAR's version of a fumble:
He had some thoughts on relative distance:
He got out of the luxury box to get a real fan experience:
Kamara seemed excited by the finish to the Xfinity race:
He appreciated Texas Motor Speedway shooting down the trolls in his mentions:
He learned how NASCAR deals with rain. Extreme drying protocol FTW!
We'll add more as it comes, but it's been really fun to see how much Kamara is enjoying his first NASCAR experience.