Roundup: Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios Are Dating; Connor McDavid Wins Hart Trophy; Shohei Ohtani Blasts 26th Homer
Audio recording of Donald Trump discussing classified document leaked ... Russian mayhem seen as a boon for Ukraine ... Russian elite's faith in Putin is shaken ... Ron DeSantis seeks Disney lawsuit dismissal ... Idaho prosecutors pursue death penalty for Bryan Kohberger ... Stock futures rise ahead of new economic data ... The stock market isn't as calm as it seems ... Rob Ninkovich is out at ESPN ... Dangerous heat wave causes deaths in Texas ... TikToker Alix Earle is dating Braxton Berrios ... Becca Kufrin leaves "Bachelor Happy Hour" ... Inside the "Superman: Legacy" screen tests ... Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album ... LSU won the men's College World Series ... Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy ... Utah Jazz land John Collins in trade with Atlanta Hawks ...
Where will Damian Lillard land? [The Ringer]
The NHL's 10 best free agents [Yahoo Sports]
College football's most improved units [CBS Sports]
Norway's quest for redemption starts now [Defector]
Magic Mushrooms, LSD and Ketamine are the drugs that power Silicon Valley [Wall Street Journal]
SNY's Mets broadcast continues to shine despite team's struggles [The Big Lead]
Shohei Ohtani crushed his 26th home run, a 446-foot blast.
The Undertaker and Mick Foley wanted their iconic Hell in a Cell match.
An incredible thread about Full Metal Jacket on the 36th anniversary of the movie's release.
The best Weekend Update moments from SNL's 48th season.
Green Day -- "Holiday"