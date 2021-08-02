Alexi Lalas Brought to Tears By U.S. Soccer's Gold Cup Win Over Mexico
The U.S. men's national team beat Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Sunday night and one former USMNT member was brought to tears by the result. Fox Sports commentator Alexi Lalas could barely hold it together after witnessing what was essentially America's JV squad beat Mexico's top team.
Here's Lalas in the aftermath of the victory:
That's a pretty cool moment, but Alexi probably needs to hold it together until the U.S. does some damage in the World Cup. But still, it shows he cares deeply about the program he used to be a part of, which makes this a nice story.
The supremely young U.S. squad was on the back foot for much of the night, as Mexico pressed much of the action. The Yanks failed to capitalize on a few golden opportunities, but for much of the night they were on the defensive. That began to shift late in the second half.
The match was knotted at 0-0 in regulation and went to extra time. Both halves of extra time were largely uneventful and the match appeared headed to penalties. Then Miles Robinson happened. In the 117th minute, the U.S. won a free kick on the left side about 15 yards outside the penalty area. Kellyn Acosta drove a perfectly placed ball into the box and Robinson streaked open and headed it home.
It was an incredible moment and one few saw coming. The U.S. was not expected to compete with this Mexico team, and some thought this squad wouldn't even make the Gold Cup Final. So it was a big deal for the U.S. men's soccer program. Lalas just felt that far more than most people.