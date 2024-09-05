Alex Morgan Revealed Big Personal News in Addition to Retirement
By Max Weisman
Alex Morgan, one of U.S. Women's Soccer's most prolific goal scorers, announced her retirement Thursday, September 5 in a heartfelt four-minute video on social media.
The 35-year-old striker also announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child.
On Sunday, September 8, Morgan will play one more game for San Diego Wave FC, a home game against the North Carolina Courage.
Morgan is a two-time Women's World Cup champion, helping lead the US to titles in 2015 and 2019. She is also an Olympic Gold Medalist, winning Gold with Team USA at the London Olympics in 2012, but was left off the 2024 Olympic roster.
Morgan ranks fifth all-time in goals scored for Team USA with 123, scoring those in 224 appearances. She co-captained Team USA from 2018 to 2020 with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.
"I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you," Morgan said in the video. "It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer."
In a statement released by U.S. Soccer, Morgan expressed her gratitude toward the Women's National Team for helping her grow as a player and a person.
"It was the friendships and the unwavering respect and support among each other, the relentless push for global investment in women's sports, and the pivotal moments of success both on and off the field," Morgan said. "I am so incredibly honored to have borrowed the crest for more than 15 years. I learned so much about myself in that time and so much of that is a credit to my teammates and our fans. I feel immense pride in where this team is headed, and I will forever be a fan of the USWNT. My desire for success may have always driven me, but what I got in return was more than I could have ever asked and hoped for.”