Everything to Know About Alex Jones' Net Worth in 2024
By The Big Lead
Alex Jones is arguably the most controversial person in political media. The radio show host and conspiracy theorist has been a fixture of right-wing media since the early 2000s. He's never far from the news or controversy as he has consistently made headlines for his claims. Most recently, he made news when he was hit with judgements for more than $1.487 billion for falsehoods he peddled about the Sandy Hook shooting.
Given Jones' immense popularity and the media empire he has built at InfoWars, many have wondered just how much money he has. After the judgement in the Sandy Hook cases, he declared personal bankruptcy in December of 2022. What follows is a look at Jones' finances and just what he's worth and how much he makes from InfoWars and his show.
What is Alex Jones' Estimated Net Worth?
Documents show Jones is worth around $14 million, even as he constantly discusses his financial issues while begging fans to buy his products during The Alex Jones Show. In fact, a filing shows Jones' personal spending topped $93,000 in July of 2023 alone. In October, a judge ruled that Jones couldn't use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying money from the Sandy Hook judgements.
Court documents show Jones having assents that include a $2.6 million home, a $2.2 million ranch, a $1.8 million lake house, a $500,000 rental property and various vehicles worth more than $330,000. Meanwhile, his business continues to rake in cash. In July the company brought in $2.5 million in revenue.
NAME
ESTIMATED NET WORTH
AGE
HOMETOWN
PROFESSION
Alex Jones
$14 Million
50
Dallas, Texas
Radio Host
Alex Jones's Early Roles and Career
After dropping out of Austin Community College, Jones began his career in Austin, Texas working on a live, call-in public-access cable program. He switched over to radio in 1996, hosting a show called The Final Edition on KJFK in Austin. Jones had been influenced by famous conspiracy theorist broadcaster Williams Cooper, and began to broadcast about the New World Order conspiracy.
Ron Paul was a frequent guest on Jones' show several times while running for Congress. In 1999, he tied for "Best Austin Talk Radio Host" in a reader poll in The Austin Chronicle. He was fired by KJFK-FM later that year for refusing to broaden his topics. His focus on conspiracy theories had made it difficult for the station to sell advertising.
After he was fired, Jones launched The Alex Jones Show from his home, using an Internet connection. Eventually his show was syndicated on 100 stations. He also founded InfoWars with his then-wife Kelly Jones in 1999. Jones has since turned InfoWars into a media empire with several shows under his banner and a massive online store that sells merchandise and supplements.
Alex Jones has 2.1 Million Twitter Followers After Having Ban Rescinded
After numerous strikes against InfoWars' content, in August of 2018, Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify removed all Jones and InfoWars content citing repeated terms of service violations. In September of that year, he was permanently banned from Twitter and Periscope.
After months of claiming Jones would never be allowed back on Twitter, Elon Musk relented in December of 2023 and reinstated Jones' account. It currently has 2.1 million followers.
SOCIAL MEDIA
FOLLOWERS
Twitter (X)
2.1 Million